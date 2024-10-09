FBI Arrests Afghan Man Accused of Planning Election Day Attack in America

WASHINGTON — The FBI has arrested an Afghan man who officials say was inspired by the Islamic State militant organization and was plotting an Election Day attack targeting large crowds in America, the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, of Oklahoma City told investigators after his arrest Monday that he had planned his attack to coincide with Election Day next month and that he and a co-conspirator expected to die as martyrs, according to charging documents.

Mr. Tawhedi, who arrived in America in September 2021, had taken steps in recent weeks to advance his attack plans, including by ordering AK-47 rifles, liquidating his family’s assets, and buying one-way tickets for his wife and child to travel home to Afghanistan, officials said.

The arrest comes as the FBI confronts heightened concerns over the possibility of extremist violence on American soil. The agency’s director, Christopher Wray, said in August that he was “hard pressed to think of a time in my career where so many different kinds of threats are all elevated at once.”

“Terrorism is still the FBI’s number one priority, and we will use every resource to protect the American people,” Mr. Wray said in a statement Tuesday.

An FBI affidavit does not disclose precisely how Mr. Tawhedi came onto investigators’ radar, but cites what it says is evidence from recent months showing his determination in planning an attack.

A photograph from July included in the affidavit depicts a man investigators identified as Mr. Tawhedi reading to two young children, including his daughter, “a text that describes the rewards a martyr receives in the afterlife.”

Associated Press