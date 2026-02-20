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Supreme Court Hands Trump Major Defeat With a Six to Three Decision Striking Down His Global Tariffs

A divided court says an emergency powers act does not authorize the president to impose tariffs.

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at Washington, D.C., on January 14, 2026.
The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at Washington, D.C., on January 14, 2026. Rahmat Gul/AP
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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