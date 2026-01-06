Feds Report Arrests of ‘Murderers, Rapists and Gang Members’ in Major Minnesota Crackdown

Immigration and Customs Enforcement declares it has begun the new year ‘with more arrests of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens.’

Federal authorities have arrested murderers, rapists, pedophiles, and gang members in Minnesota following a massive surge of agents to the state, the Departmant of Homeland Security said Tuesday.

Over the weekend, the Trump administration began deploying hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to Minneapolis and St. Paul. The deployment is expected to eventually involve some 2,000 agents as part of a 30-day surge, but the effort on the Twin Cities has been going on for months.

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) launches into the new year with more arrests of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from around the country including those convicted of homicide, aggravated stalking, kidnapping, and rape,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

“The first year of the Trump Administration marked record-breaking progress in removing criminal illegal aliens, and DHS will be doubling down on those accomplishments in 2026 with our more than 12,000 new officers and agents,” the assistant secretary, Tricia McLaughlin, said. “Over the weekend, ICE arrested murderers, stalkers, rapists, and gang members. President Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem unleashed ICE to get criminal illegal aliens off our streets and out of our country.”

In its statement, DHS released details of several high-profile arrests made during the sweep, including some involving foreign nationals with prior convictions and final orders of removal:

-Carlos Danilo Barrera, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador and member of the Florencia 13 gang, convicted for second-degree murder in Los Angeles, California.

-Jose Cano-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for homicide by vessel and aggravated stalking in Muscogee County, Georgia.

-Liban Ali Osman, 43, a Somali national convicted of robbery in Columbus, Ohio. Osman was sentenced to three years in prison and has been subject to a final order of removal since May 17, 2011.

-Vannaleut Keomany, 59, a Laotian national convicted of two counts of rape in Columbus. Keomany was sentenced to seven years in prison and has faced a final order of removal since Dec. 17, 2009.

-Por Moua, 50, a Laotian national with convictions for first-degree great bodily harm, sexual intercourse with a child in California, and false imprisonment.

-Sing Radsmikham, 52, a Laotian national convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion in Roseau County, Minnesota. He has faced a final order of removal since 2004.

-Tou Vang, 42, a Laotian national convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13. Vang has been under a final order of removal since 2006.

-Somvang Phrachansiry, 63, a Laotian national convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. He has been subject to a final order of removal since 2001.

Authorities also apprehended several other individuals with serious criminal records:

-Javier Bulmaro Turrubiartes, 49, of Mexico, previously arrested for soliciting children through electronic communication and convicted of hiring a child under 16 for prostitution.

-Joel Cuautle-Ocelotl, 51, of Mexico, convicted of third-degree assault with intent to cause physical injury in New York and driving while impaired in Minnesota.

-Ban Du La Sein, 47, of Burma, convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion in Nobles County, Minnesota.

-Angel Edwin Quiquintuna Capuz, 26, of Ecuador, previously convicted of robbery in Columbus and arrested for driving while intoxicated, assaulting a police officer, obstructing the legal process, and disarming a peace officer.

Governor Tim Walz last month urged Ms. Noem to review all recent arrests in Minnesota, citing reports that at least two U.S. citizens were unlawfully detained.

“The forcefulness, lack of communication and unlawful practices displayed by your agents will not be tolerated in Minnesota,” Mr. Walz wrote in a letter.

“Our state’s safety and community trust depend not only on effective law enforcement, but on justice, fairness and respect for civil liberties,” he wrote. “We cannot allow public trust to be further damaged by detaining citizens under unclear or questionable circumstances.”