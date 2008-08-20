G-7 Countries Pledge Support for Georgia

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — The world’s major industrial countries are calling for increased economic support for war-torn Georgia.

Finance ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrial countries issued a joint statement today pledging support for Georgia’s economy and its financial system. They also urged other countries and institutions to assist in the effort.

“We, the G-7, stand ready to support Georgia in order to promote the continued health of the Georgian economy, maintain confidence in Georgia’s financial system and support economic reconstruction,” the finance officials said.

America has been leading the international response after fighting broke out in Georgia earlier this month between Russian and Georgian troops over Geogia’s break-away territory of South Ossetia.

A convoy of badly needed food aid for beleaguered Georgians was allowed past a checkpoint by Russian troops today, but there have been few signs the Russian soldiers are preparing to fulfill a promise made by President Medvedev that those troops will complete a withdrawal from Georgia by Friday.

In their statement, the G-7 finance ministers endorsed international mediation efforts to “end the hostilities and to bring about a political solution to the conflict in Georgia. The loss of life, humanitarian suffering and wider destruction over recent days is considerable and we welcome commitments to assist with the urgent humanitarian needs.”

The statement welcomed the commitment of Georgia and the International Monetary Fund to work on a financial program to support Georgia’s economy. It also called on other international lending institutions, including the World Bank, to “promptly identify and support” reconstruction efforts in the country.

“Georgia has solid economic fundamentals as a result of economic reforms and sound policies and we are committed to helping Georgia continue on this path,” the G-7 ministers said.

The G-7 is composed of America, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Italy, and Canada.