Global Fertility Collapse Threatens Underpinnings of America’s — and World’s — Social Systems

With ever fewer people entering the workforce and paying taxes, financial and social programs such as Social Security become harder to sustain.

The world has entered what demographers are calling a “Great Inversion,” a profound reversal of the long-standing demographic momentum that powered global population growth for millennia.

More than half of all countries now report fertility rates below the roughly 2.1 children per woman needed to maintain a stable population in the absence of significant immigration. For modern economies built on the assumption of ever-expanding labor forces and steady youth replenishment, this quiet shift threatens to upend the foundations of social and financial systems.

Fewer workers will be available to support aging societies; the costs of healthcare and retirement will escalate; and entire nations may begin to contract in both size and global influence.

A professor emeritus of demography at the University of California, Berkeley, Ronald Lee, tells The New York Sun that the core danger is not slower economic expansion in itself but the strain placed on social systems that rely on a predictable transfer of resources between generations.

“The biggest problem, I believe, is not the effect of slowing population growth or population decline on GDP growth and technical progress,” he said. “It is the effect on our systems of redistributing output through intergenerational transfers, from one age to another.”

A Quiet but Pervasive Drop

A decline this widespread was once almost unimaginable. According to an analysis in The Lancet, by 2021 fertility rates had fallen below replacement level across more than half of all countries and territories.

The International Monetary Fund has noted that global fertility has been declining for decades and is now at historically low levels, with East Asia, Europe, and Russia projected to experience significant population decline over the next quarter-century. The global average fertility rate in 2023 hovered just above the replacement line, but this masks the deeper reality that many advanced nations have slipped well beneath the threshold.

As it stands, the global fertility rate in 2023 stood at about 2.2 births per woman, down from approximately 4.7 in 1960. Although the worldwide average still sits just above the so-called replacement level, the critical fact is how far below that threshold many individual nations have fallen. In advanced economies, the total fertility rate is often below 1.5.

For decades, demographic models were anchored to the expectation that the steady arrival of younger workers would balance aging populations. In many countries, this is no longer occurring.

One region bucking the immediate decline is sub-Saharan Africa. Fertility there remains high — around 4.3 children per woman in 2025 — although it too is trending downward. The result? A world in which much of the developed world is shrinking or heading toward shrinkage, while the global youth bulge increasingly concentrates in lower-income countries.

Shrinking Workers, Growing Costs

The consequences of this shift reach far beyond birth records. The size and vitality of the labor force, the pace of economic innovation, and the viability of national taxation and social-welfare systems all hinge on demographic balance. The International Monetary Fund has warned that population decline may result in fewer workers, scientists, and innovators, creating a scarcity of new ideas and a risk of long-term stagnation.

Aging societies experience a rising burden as the number of non-workers relative to workers increases. Healthcare systems must stretch to cover swelling numbers of older citizens, while pension systems are forced to support retirees with fewer young taxpayers behind them. These pressures compound slowly but persistently, eroding fiscal flexibility and weakening economic momentum.

A professor of macroeconomics and digitalization at the Vienna University of Economics and Business, Klaus Prettner, emphasized to the Sun that the earliest effects of low fertility often appear in parental labor patterns and subtle shifts in demand for childcare.

“This materializes already in the rather short run when fertility rates fall. In the medium run, when the smaller cohorts would enter the labor market, which starts to materialize 15 years after a fall in fertility due to labor laws, [there] is a slowdown in workforce growth that may even lead to a shrinking of the workforce,” he explained.

“The effect size depends crucially, among other things, on whether the country under consideration experiences immigration or emigration and on the extent of net-migration.”

In America, where the total fertility rate has fallen well below replacement level, the strain is becoming visible in a tightening labor market and a growing strain on social security and healthcare systems. The shift is leading to labor shortages in certain sectors and an accelerated need to restructure public finance programs.

In parts of East Asia, where fertility has fallen to unprecedented levels, the demographic trajectory points sharply downward. Analysts at the American Enterprise Institute describe the trend as an existential challenge for advanced societies, arguing that humanity has entered a new era of rapid decline in childbearing.

The economic logic behind these warnings is stark. When fewer workers support more retirees, societies face difficult choices about taxes, benefits, and public spending. Slower population growth impairs demand, shrinks consumer markets, and constrains the dynamism of key sectors, including manufacturing, services, and technology.

Investors and international markets are beginning to account for demographic risk, recognizing that shrinking labor pools and rising social obligations can erode national competitiveness, depress innovation, and complicate long-term debt management.

Automation, Migration or Fertility Revival?

Governments are increasingly forced to consider how to navigate the looming imbalance. Some place their hopes on automation and technological advances. Robotics, artificial intelligence, and digitization may compensate for smaller workforces, and in some cases, these technologies are advancing most rapidly in countries with the lowest fertility rates.

Mr. Prettner has observed that automation accelerates in societies experiencing the steepest demographic contraction.

“Automation could help, relying more on industrial robots, 3D printers, and AI and, in the future, perhaps on service robots,” he continued. “Empirical analyses have shown that automation is indeed progressing much faster in countries in which fertility is lower.”

Yet automation alone cannot resolve shortages in caregiving, education, interpersonal services, or creative industries, and rapid technological adjustments can heighten inequality if social systems fail to adapt.

Other nations turn to immigration as a stabilizing force. Many advanced economies have relied on newcomers to offset demographic decline, but migration remains constrained by political, cultural, and logistical factors. As fertility continues to fall across much of the world, the idea of an inexhaustible supply of young migrants becomes increasingly unrealistic.

A third strategy, one that governments have experimented with for decades, is the promotion of fertility through incentives. Public payments, extended parental leave, subsidized childcare, and tax advantages are offered to encourage larger families. Results, however, have been modest. Some policies temporarily shift the timing of births rather than increasing family size, while others create only short-lived effects.

The leader of the World Population Program at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis, Wolfgang Lutz, tells the Sun that he sees no clear evidence of sustained success from such policies. However, he supports creating more family-friendly societies regardless of demographic motives.

“There are really no examples of successful pro-natal policies. In some cases, government actions have resulted in a short-term increase based on shifts in the timing of fertility, but these have not been lasting,” he said.

“France may be the only example of consistent and robust pro-natal policies that have been supported through a political consensus over many decades. As a consequence, French fertility has been above the European average but has also seen some recent declines.”

France stands out in Europe with a fertility rate of 1.7 because it has maintained the continent’s most generous, universal, and politically unchallenged family policies for nearly a century, including long paid parental leave, heavily subsidized childcare from three months, monthly child allowances, and substantial tax advantages for larger families.

These policies consistently raise lifetime fertility rates by an estimated 0.2 to 0.3 children per woman compared with countries without them, though even France remains below replacement level.

Preparing for the Tsunami

The deeper forces driving the global decline have grown increasingly entrenched. People are marrying later, delaying parenthood, pursuing higher education, balancing dual careers, and confronting high housing costs and rising childcare expenses. Cultural expectations have shifted, and many individuals desire smaller families or none at all.

These personal choices, multiplied across billions of people and reinforced by economic pressures, have created a structural environment in which fertility continues to decline.

Not everyone sees this shift as a crisis. Some environmentalists, climate researchers, and advocates of economic degrowth argue that lower fertility may ultimately benefit the planet by reducing human pressure on resources, slowing carbon emissions, and easing strain on ecosystems.

“There will likely be no short-term consequences. If anything, for the next two decades, the consequences of low fertility are beneficial,” noted Mr. Lutz. “Fewer children mean lower cost for schooling and higher labor force participation for women. Only when the smaller birth cohorts are of an age to enter the labor market will the smaller number be felt.”

Many contend that smaller populations could make it easier to restore forests, conserve water, protect biodiversity, and stabilize climate systems. Proponents of this view argue that economic models based on perpetual growth are incompatible with ecological resilience. They claim that demographic contraction could be an opportunity to rethink how societies balance progress with environmental limits.

Yet even those who welcome population decline often acknowledge the challenge of sustaining living standards, fostering innovation, and funding public services in aging societies. They caution that demographic relief alone cannot solve environmental problems without structural reforms in energy, land use, and consumption.

The uneven geography of global fertility adds another layer of complexity. Much of the world is aging rapidly, while sub-Saharan Africa remains comparatively young and dynamic, even as its fertility declines slowly. United Nations projections suggest that Africa will account for a significant share of global population growth this century.

At the same time, Europe, East Asia, and North America enter prolonged periods of demographic stagnation or decline. This divergence is reshaping expectations for global growth, investment patterns, and geopolitical influence.

Persistent population decline, if unaddressed, can hollow out a nation’s workforce, stifle its innovation capacity, strain its fiscal systems, and weaken its ability to sustain power in an increasingly competitive world.

For national leaders who prioritize strategic strength, national resilience, and long-term stability, the fertility crash is not a cultural footnote but an emerging structural risk that will shape the next century. How nations confront these forces will determine their living standards, their ability to compete internationally, and their capacity to uphold the social contracts that bind generations together.

Whether governments act — and how soon — will shape living standards, economic stability and geopolitical standing for decades to come. The demographic die is not yet cast, but the window for proactive response is narrowing.

Ultimately, Mr. Lee argues the most significant strain will fall on the invisible systems by which societies transfer resources from one generation to the next. “The costs of aging fall too heavily on younger adults and are too little borne by the growing numbers of elderly,” he said.