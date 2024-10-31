The 45th president, doing a press conference in a garbage truck at Green Bay, Wisconsin, keeps stealing the show.

President Trump just keeps stealing the show. It was President Biden who shot himself, Vice President Harris, and the entire Democratic Party in the foot when he called Trump supporters “garbage.” That was insane.

Then it was Trump, doing a press conference in a garbage truck at Green Bay, Wisconsin, who keeps stealing the show. And the Harris Democrats are pulling their hair out and trashing each other.

Oh my gosh. Another episode of extra salt on the McDonald’s fries.

Oh my goodness. There he goes again talking to Hispanic voters at a huge Bronx rally.

Oh no, now he’s in a barber shop at the Bronx or downtown Philadelphia. Or a bodega at Harlem.

Or giving a hilarious speech at the Al Smith dinner. Or an electrifying rally at Madison Square Garden.

The Harris Democrats are trying to smear Trump, but he is outwitting them at every turn.

Know why? Trump is cool, and it’s now cool to be for Trump.

Here’s something else: Ms. Harris’s campaign to demonize Trump and his supporters is a complete failure.

I mean, it was only a year or so ago that they wanted to throw him in jail for 750 years — and his polls went up, not down.

You’d think Ms. Harris would learn. She hasn’t, though.

Her whole “threat to democracy” campaign is not only small beer, it’s old beer. Nobody’s drinking it anymore.

So that makes the Harris Democrats even more desperate.

Let me quote the great Miranda Devine in today’s New York Post, summing up Harris’s message — that if you vote for Trump, you are morally inferior, deplorable, sexist, a rage-filled misogynist, a racist, a bigot, a Nazi. Add to that list: fascist.

This ‘smear Trump’ strategy has become the heart of Harris’s campaign.

The reason it’s failing, though, is because it has nothing to do with the kitchen-table issues of high prices, falling wages, and lack of affordability to buy new homes and cars.

And it has nothing to do with the open border catastrophe that has launched a nationwide crime epidemic.

In other words, people are not really sitting around the kitchen table reminiscing about Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Instead, they’re trying to figure out which candidate is going to help them make their way in life.

Ms. Harris has offered virtually nothing: grocery price controls, rent controls, $4 trillion in tax hikes, trillions in new spending on entitlements, more giveaways like their illegal student loan cancellations, etc.

None of that is really going to help ordinary working folks.

Trump, on the other hand, is talking every day, many times a day, in multiple places, with every demographic group under the sun, about lower energy costs, lower interest rates, lower taxes, fewer regulations, and closing the border.

And deporting criminals. And ending foreign wars. And letting Elon Musk drain the swamp.

In particular, folks just don’t want a second Biden-Harris term. But that’s exactly what Kamala is serving up.

And let me just add one more point.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board today says: “A Harris Victory Means a Fourth Obama Term.” And here’s the money line: “But voters also have cause to fear the bloody-mindedness of the modern left, with its regulatory coercion, cultural imperialism, economic statism, and desire to strip judicial independence.”

Anyway, Trump is the cool kid in this election. And the Harris Democrats just can’t stand it.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.