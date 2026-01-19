‘Historic Breakthrough’: Kremlin Leaders, Russian Press Cheer on Trump Efforts To Annex Greenland

Vladimir Putin’s long-sought goal of weakening, if not destroying entirely, the 76-year-old North Atlantic alliance may finally be in reach.

President Trump’s obsession with taking control of Greenland — even by force — might help Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, reach one of his most cherished long-term goals: the disintegration of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that has kept Russia in check for 76 years.

The Kremlin would heartily welcome a weakening of the NATO alliance, which has been firm in its support for Ukraine as the four-year anniversary of Russian Federation’s invasion draws near. The fight remains an ongoing slog and a distracted Europe could be problematic for Kiev.

Mr. Trump, a longtime critic of NATO, referenced Ukraine during a brief interview with NBC News on Monday. Mr. Trump indicated that the Ukraine war was not an American problem, saying Europe’s focus should be there and not Greenland. “Europe ought to focus on the war with Russia and Ukraine because, frankly, you see what that’s gotten them,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump also declined to rule out using force to take Greenland during Monday’s phone interview — something that could shatter the NATO alliance, a possibility that Russian media and Kremlin officials are salivating over.

Russia’s government paper, Rossiyskaya Gazeta, led the cheerleading in an article published over the weekend, saying Mr. Trump’s Greenland plan would be a “historic breakthrough” for the American president.

“If Trump annexes Greenland by July 4 2026, when America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, he will go down in history as a figure who asserted the greatness of the United States,” the article said.

“Make America Great Again (MAGA) = Make Danmark Small Again (MDSA) = Make Europe Poor Again (MEPA). Has this idea finally sunk in, dimwits?” the former Russian president and current deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said in an X post on Sunday.

“Collapse of the transatlantic union. Finally — something actually worth discussing in Davos,” Mr. Putin’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, stated in an X post. Mr. Dmitriev is expected to discuss Ukraine with American officials during the World Economic Forum this week. Mr. Trump will address the gathering on Wednesday.

Mr. Dmitriev, on X, reposted a speech that Mr. Putin gave in which he said it is no surprise that America has designs on acquiring Greenland. “Putin understands the US rationale on Greenland and shares key historic facts about US efforts to acquire Greenland since the 1860s.”

“The United States has serious plans regarding Greenland,” Mr. Putin said in the speech. “These plans have deep historical roots, and the U.S. will continue to systematically advance its geopolitical, military-political, and economic interests in the Arctic.”

“There are international experts who believe that by resolving the issue of Greenland’s incorporation, Trump will certainly go down in history. And not only in the history of the United States, but also in world history,” a Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on Monday.

Mr. Peskov said he was not discussing whether it was a good or bad idea, but was simply calling it a fact.