Search
The New York Sun
National

Georgia Lawmakers Advance Bill That Would Let Property Owners Sue Local Governments for Failure To Enforce Anti-Homeless Laws

Lawmakers want to ‘hit’ local governments’ ‘pocketbook’ if they do not enforce anti-camping laws.

A nurse leads a group of volunteers working in a homeless encampment.
A nurse leads a group of volunteers working in a homeless encampment. AP/Jenny Kane
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp