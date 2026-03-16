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Is Tucker Carlson a Traitor?

The constitutional law on treason was crafted to ensure that abuse of the law wouldn’t happen in America.

Political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk on September 21, 2025.
Political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk on September 21, 2025. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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