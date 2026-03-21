Search
The New York Sun
Arts+

K-pop Boy Band  Shows Why It’s Been a Global Smash in Comeback Concert at Seoul

More than a quarter-million fans jammed broad downtown avenues to hear the band in its first performance since all seven members finished military service.

K-pop boy band BTS performs during a comeback concert at Seoul, South Korea, on March 21, 2026.
K-pop boy band BTS performs during a comeback concert at Seoul, South Korea, on March 21, 2026. Kim Hong-Ji-Pool/Getty Images
DONALD KIRK

DONALD KIRK

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp