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The New York Sun
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Kamala Harris, Supposedly Favoring ‘Will of the People,’ Reduces Virginia’s Constitution to a ‘Parchment Guarantee’

Hers is a call for direct democracy, the passions of which America’s state and federal charters seek to curb.

Vice President Harris in 2024.
Vice President Harris in 2024. AP/Stephanie Scarbrough
DEAN KARAYANIS

DEAN KARAYANIS

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