Search
The New York Sun
Justice

Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Warns of ‘Foreign Influence Network’ Sowing a MAGA Divide 

Wilkins claims prominent conservatives like Candace Owens and Joe Kent are being used to deepen fractures in the Republican Party.

Kash Patel speaks as his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins looks on during his swearing in ceremony on February 21, 2025 at Washington, D.C.
Kash Patel speaks as his girlfriend Alexis Wilkins looks on during his swearing in ceremony on February 21, 2025 at Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

DANIEL EDWARD ROSEN

Published:
Updated:

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp