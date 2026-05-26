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The New York Sun
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Harvard Names Wife of Times Columnist Kristof, Whom Israel Accused of ‘Blood Libel,’ To Lead Its Board

The Harvard Business School alumna, Sheryl WuDunn, was named vice chairwoman of the Board of Overseers weeks after her husband’s op-ed made startling claims against Israel’s security forces.

Sheryl WuDunn and Nicholas Kristof attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' 2025 Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 09, 2025, at New York City.
Sheryl WuDunn and Nicholas Kristof attend the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights' 2025 Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 09, 2025, at New York City. Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for RFK Ripple Of Hope
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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