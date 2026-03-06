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Let Some Oil Tankers Sail Through the Strait of Hormuz — World Oil Prices Will Retreat Big Time

The faster we safely get those ships to successfully sail through the strait, the faster oil prices are going to peak and move back down.

Fishermen work in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz.
Fishermen work in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz. AP/Kamran Jebreili
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

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