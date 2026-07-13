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Lindsey Graham Would Be Smacking Iran Even Harder Right Now

Reflecting on a freedom fighter and a throwback to an older Republican party that shunned isolationism.

Senator Lindsey Graham on February 17, 2025 at the Kempinski Hotel, Tel Aviv.
Senator Lindsey Graham on February 17, 2025 at the Kempinski Hotel, Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images
LAWRENCE KUDLOW

LAWRENCE KUDLOW

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