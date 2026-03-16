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The New York Sun
Arts+

Marilyn Monroe: The 100 Year Itch

For all the social media attention paid to Marilyn Monroe’s star quality, she made acting seem effortless.

Marilyn Monroe in 'Let's Make Love.'
Marilyn Monroe in 'Let's Make Love.' Hulton Archive/Getty Images
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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