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Missile Defense, Presaged by Reagan’s ‘Star Wars,’ Is Rendering Iran’s Ballistic Arsenal Obsolete

The shield protecting Israel and United States military assets in the Mideast is a reminder to never bet against American ingenuity.

President Reagan speaks on the Strategic Defense Initiative at Martin Marrietta Astronautics, Waterton, Colorado, in 1987.
President Reagan speaks on the Strategic Defense Initiative at Martin Marrietta Astronautics, Waterton, Colorado, in 1987. Via Wikimedia Commons
DEAN KARAYANIS

DEAN KARAYANIS

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