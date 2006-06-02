Anna Nicole Smith Confirms Pregnancy
Anna Nicole Smith, who successfully petitioned the Supreme Court in pursuit of her claim to her late billionaire husband’s fortune, has confirmed that she’s pregnant. “Let me stop all the rumors.Yes, I am pregnant,” she said in a video clip posted on her Web site.