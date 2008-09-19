Government To Release New Crane Rules

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — The federal government is to announce it will require crane operators nationwide to pass a certification test in its first update of crane regulations in nearly four decades, officials said yesterday.

The U.S. Department of Labor was to release draft regulations for the first time since 1971, after several deadly crane accidents this year, including two that killed nine people in New York City. A crane collapse in Houston killed four people in July.

The draft rules will require crane operators to pass written and practical tests in all 50 states and also will require the operators to undergo more training.

The new standards aim to toughen requirements on inspecting ground conditions, the assembly and disassembly of cranes, the operation of cranes near power lines, the certification and training of crane operators, the use of safety devices and inspections of cranes.

Crane operators would have four options under the new requirements: certification through an accredited third-party testing organization, qualification through an audited employer testing program, an American military-issued qualification, or qualification by a state or local licensing authority.