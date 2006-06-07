Third-Grade Teacher Trained To Be Terrorist While Visiting Pakistan

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A third-grade teacher at a Muslim school in Maryland traveled to Pakistan shortly after the September 11 attacks, trained with a terrorist organization there and later served as chauffeur for one of that group’s leaders during his American travels, prosecutors say.

Defense attorneys argue that the government has no evidence the man was ever at the terror camp and say he was in Pakistan to arrange his brother’s wedding.

Yesterday morning, jurors began their first full day of deliberations in the trial of Ali Asad Chandia, 29, who is charged with providing material support to Lashkar-e-Taiba, an organization that supports Muslim control of the disputed Kashmir territory on the India-Pakistan border.

Prosecutors have said Lashkar was a potential gateway for Americans and others who wanted to join the Taliban in neighboring Afghanistan in its fight against American troops. The American government declared it a terrorist organization in December 2001.

The charges against Mr. Chandia stem from a government investigation of what prosecutors called a “Virginia jihad network,” a group of young Muslim men who used paintball games in 2000 and 2001 as paramilitary training for holy war around the globe.Ten people have been convicted in that investigation, including the group’s spiritual leader, Ali al-Timimi, who was sentenced to life in prison for soliciting treason and urging group members to fight American troops in Afghanistan.

Prosecutors do not allege that Mr. Chandia intended to take up arms against American troops, but they say he received jihad training at a Lashkar camp in late 2001.Then, after returning to America in 2002, they say he helped Lashkar by assisting one of its officers, Mohammed Ajmal Khan, in his American travels.