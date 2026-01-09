New Video Shows the Deadly Minneapolis Confrontation From View of the ICE Agent

Local officials in Minnesota say they will start their own investigation into the shooting and claim the ICE agent does not have immunity.

A newly published video apparently captured by the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Macklin Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday shows how the confrontation played out from his point of view, as local officials say they will launch their own investigation.

A Minnesota independent news outlet called Alpha News said it had obtained the video that was captured by the phone of the agent who shot her. The video shows the agent — identified as Jonathan Ross — getting out of a car and walking around Good’s car. A dog is visibly sitting in the backseat.

As Mr. Ross passed by the open driver’s side window, Good said, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you.”

As Mr. Ross got to the back of the vehicle, he was met by Good’s wife, Rebecca Good. “Show your face,” Ms. Good demanded and as he recorded video of the license plate. “It’s OK, we don’t change our plates every morning, just so you know. It’ll be the same plate when you come back to us later,” she said as she also recorded the confrontation.

She taunted Mr. Ross as he came around to the passenger side of the vehicle.

“Want to come at us? I suggest you go get some lunch, big boy. Go ahead,” Ms. Good said.

At that moment, another agent approached the driver’s side of the vehicle, ordered Good out of the car, and grabbed the door handle. As the agent repeated for her to get out of the car, Mr. Ross continued circling in front of the vehicle and Ms. Good tried to enter the passenger side door.

A split second later the vehicle appeared to jerk toward Mr. Ross. He apparently moaned as the camera turned away and audio of the gunshots were captured.

Mr. Ross then apparently uttered ‘f—ing bitch’ to describe Good as the car accelerated into parked cars on the opposite side of the street and came to a rest against a power pole with Good dead or dying in the front seat.

Ms. Good was recorded a short time later by a person who lives in the house in front of the accident scene. Ms. Good was sobbing, and said, “I made her come down here. It’s my fault.”

The couple had dropped off Good’s 6-year-old son at a charter school before they went to the street where ICE agents were carrying out an operation.

A woman whose son attends the same school told the Minnesota Star Tribune that Good was “trained in what to do when immigration came around.” She didn’t specify what that training was or if she had been part of any organized protests.

Trump administration officials have come to the defense of the ICE agent.

Vice President JD Vance reposted the new video on X and wrote, “Watch this, as hard as it is.”

“Many of you have been told this law enforcement officer wasn’t hit by a car, wasn’t being harassed, and murdered an innocent woman. The reality is that his life was endangered and he fired in self defense,” Mr. Vance added.

On Thursday, Mr. Vance said the press was delivering a false narrative about the shooting. “The idea that this was not justified is absurd,” Mr. Vance said at a White House news conference Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Vance called Good “brainwashed” and “radicalized” by the left and said the agent who shot her had “absolute immunity.”

On Friday, Hannepin County’s attorney, Mary Moriarty, disputed that claim. “I can say the ICE officer does not have complete immunity here,” Ms. Moriarty said.

“We do have jurisdiction to make this decision with what happened in this case,” Ms. Moriarty said. “It does not matter that it was a federal law enforcement agent.”

Ms. Moriarty added that it was too early to decide if the shooting warranted prosecution but a local investigation was being launched.

Minnesota law enforcement officials say that the Trump administration is blocking it from accessing evidence in connection with the shooting.

Ms. Moriarty is asking for the public to submit videos that captured the shooting to her office. Ms. Moriarty said she isn’t sure what the legal outcome will be of the evidence she is collecting since the federal government is not coordinating a single investigation.

A memorial for Good continues to grow at the scene where she died.

An online fundraiser for Good’s widow and her family raised more than $1.5 million by Friday. Good has three children from previous relationships.

“We stopped to support our neighbors. We had whistles. They had guns,” Ms. Good said in a statement to Minnesota Public Radio.