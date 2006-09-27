Boro Park Robbery Stuns Area Residents

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Two masked robbers wielding box cutters tied up a couple in Brooklyn and made off with cash and jewelry from their safe Monday, authorities reported yesterday.

Police said around 9:45 p.m., two men wearing black jump suits and ski masks broke into a 54th Street residence in Boro Park, where they reportedly used duct tape to tie up its residents, Sarah and Wolf Sicherman. After securing the couple to chairs inside the kitchen, police said the robbers coerced them into opening a safe containing the valuables.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the robbers entered the home by breaking open a window in the rear of the property and removing the screen. While police did not disclose the value of the cash and jewelry they took, authorities indicated the suspects fled in a white SUV.

Police also said a neighbor reported the crime after seeing the suspects leave the home of the well-known family in the Orthodox Jewish enclave. Mr. Sicherman, 58, president of Sicherman Management Corporation and a real estate manager, and his wife are frequent philanthropic donors. In past years, they also have given thousands of dollars to political causes, including Mayor Giuliani’s political campaigns.

Yesterday, City Council Member Simcha Felder, who represents the neighborhood, called the theft “brazen,” one that sent shockwaves through the community.