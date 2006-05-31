The New York Sun

Join
National

Three Wanted In Connection With Bar Killing

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
BRADLEY HOPE
BRADLEY HOPE

Three men are wanted in connection with the killing of a 24-year-old New Jersey man outside a Chelsea bar, investigators said yesterday.

A short time after Thomas Whitney Jr. was found critically injured outside Spy Bar on 19th Street at Fifth Avenue on May 21, the men used his credit card at five locations around the city, including gas stations and clothing stores. They bought gas, sportswear, and baseball hats, the head of the Manhattan South Homicide Task Force, Lieutenant Stephen Camardese, said. They made their last purchase at about 1 p.m. the following day, just four hours before Whitney died from his wounds.

Whitney was found bleeding heavily from the head on the street in front of the bar at 4:05 a.m. He was rushed to the hospital, but died 13 hours later. The medical examiner’s office classified his death a homicide, the result of a blunt blow to the head.

A metal pipe was found near the scene with blood on it, but Lieutenant Camardese said it has not been declared the murder weapon.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the three men on their spending spree with the stolen card. Police would not specify yesterday how much of Whitney’s money the three men spent.

The Crime Victims Board and the New York Police Department have put up a $12,000 reward for information leading to the men’s whereabouts.

Last week, a bouncer allegedly shot four people outside another club in Chelsea, Opus 22. One of the men, Gustavo Cuadros, 25, died at the scene. The bouncer, Stephen Sakai, was indicted by a grand jury yesterday on assault and murder charges, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.

The Chelsea area has seen a surge in felony assaults alongside its rise to a mecca of nightlife in the city. Sixty felony assaults have been reported for the year to date, a 39.5% increase over the same time last year.

BRADLEY HOPE
BRADLEY HOPE

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use