Osborne Elliott, 83, Editor of Newsweek

A former Newsweek editor widely credited with making the magazine competitive with archrival Time magazine has died in New York City.

Osborne Elliott was editor between 1961 and 1976. He was known as Oz.

Details of his death haven’t been released.

The Newsweek editor, Jon Meacham, called Elliott “the architect of the modern Newsweek.” He said Elliott’s vision and passion “made the magazine into a global force.”

Mr. Meacham said that every election day Elliott would leave a telephone message saying, “My soul craves exit polls.”

Newsweek said Elliott was 83.