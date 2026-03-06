On Taxes in New York, It’s Mamdani v. Hochul

Published: Mar 6, 2026, 04:04 PM ET Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 11:14 AM ET

THE NEW YORK SUN

Leftist legislators are pushing ahead with the mayor’s scheme for higher levies.

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