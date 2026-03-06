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On Taxes in New York, It’s Mamdani v. Hochul

Leftist legislators are pushing ahead with the mayor’s scheme for higher levies.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, right, listens as Governor Kathy Hochul speaks on March 3, 2026 at New York City.
Mayor Zohran Mamdani, right, listens as Governor Kathy Hochul speaks on March 3, 2026 at New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
THE NEW YORK SUN

THE NEW YORK SUN

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