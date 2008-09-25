This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘The Fate of Totalitarianism’

In regards to Adam Kirsch’s recent article, “The Fate of Totalitarianism” [Arts & Letters, September 17, 2008]:

Hitler knew his war against the Jews and other minorities might well succeed when the mostly European nations and a smattering of non-governmental observers from various countries gathered at the lakeside of Evian in Switzerland before World War II to decide who would take the Jews off the Nazi’s hands before their fate was sealed at the Nazi’s Wansee conference in 1942.

When Hitler knew that there were no takers, he felt he had a free hand in dealing with the Jews. Much hand wringing occurred among those nations, much like the hand wringing that now occurs when Iran has much more of a chance of wiping out the Jews because nobody really wants to take on Iran.

SAMUEL GERBER

New York, N.Y.