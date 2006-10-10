No More ‘Rocker’-Bye, After Baby

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

What do new mothers do with rocking chairs once baby has outgrown nursing? Given that chairs created for nursing typically resemble generations-old heirloom furniture, they’re often discarded after the last child has gone from feedings to “sippy”cups. But for design-conscious parents who demand both utility and style, the multifunctional Sleepytime Rocker ($850) by Offi is the perfect accessory. With its modern construction, the chair starts off in the nursery and is easily graduated to the living or family room. And generous dimensions (38″ tall by 30″ wide by 35” deep) offer plenty of room for moms to nap alone, or to snuggle up with little ones. The Sleepytime Rocker is available in a variety of fabric options, including canvas and felt, and features a multitude of colors. A matching perch footrest is optional. For more information and to purchase, visit www.moderntots.com.

Divalysscious Moms event:

Moms’ Night Out with the Car Seat Lady! Find out everything you need to know about car seat safety — from the best seat for your car and when to safely switch your child to a booster seat, to how to use them in taxis and airplanes, and plenty more. Tonight, 7–9p.m., Little Dreamers (336 E.53rd St., between First and Second avenues). RSVP to rsvp@divalyssciousmoms.com. Cost: $50 for mom and $75 for both parents.

