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The New York Sun
Foreign

Pentagon Carries Out Fresh Airstrikes on Iran After Trump’s Warning

The American military action targeted surveillance capabilities, communication systems, and air defense sites across Iran.

A cleric checks his cell phone on stage in front of a screen displaying portraits of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a pro-government gathering in Tehran June 7, 2026.
A cleric checks his cell phone on stage in front of a screen displaying portraits of the late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, during a pro-government gathering in Tehran June 7, 2026. AP/Vahid Salemi
LUKE FUNK

LUKE FUNK

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