The New York Sun

Join
Foreign

Pentagon Chief Arrives in Israel, Bent on Restraining Israel’s Offensive in Gaza and Launching a New Phase in the War

Yanks seek targeted operations aimed at Hamas’ leaders, the tunnels, and freeing hostages.

AP/Lolita Baldor
The U.S. defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, right, is greeted by Israel’s minister of defense, Yoav Gallant, October 13, 2023, at Tel Aviv. AP/Lolita Baldor
SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS
SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS

TEL AVIV — Secretary of Defense Austin was expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza on a visit Monday, in the latest test of whether America can leverage its wavering support for the offensive to blunt its impact on Palestinian Arabs.

France, Britain, and Germany — some of Israel’s most fickle allies — joined global calls for a cease-fire over the weekend. Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunch talks with Hamas on releasing more hostages after three were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops while waving a white flag.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will keep fighting until it removes Hamas from power, crushes its still-formidable military capabilities, and returns the dozens of hostages still held by the group after its October 7 attack, which ignited the war.

America has vetoed calls for a cease-fire at the United Nations and rushed munitions to Israel while pressing it to take greater steps to avoid harming civilians. Mr. Austin and the chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs, General C.Q. Brown, are expected to press Israeli leaders to transition to a new phase of the war after weeks of heavy bombardment and a ground offensive.

American officials have called for targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels, and rescuing hostages. Those calls came after President Biden warned that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing.” 

Yet Israel’s defense minister, Yoav Gallant, said last week that his country would continue major combat operations against Hamas for several more months.

SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS
SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

ShopMembershipsBecome a FounderEventsRSS FeedsNewslettersContact UsAbout the SunLegal

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use