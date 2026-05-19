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Piecing Together Lorca’s Time in Interwar America

Patricia A. Billingsley’s painstaking two decades of research into the Spanish poet’s East Coast exploits comes to fruition in ‘Lorca in Vermont.’

Federico García Lorca.
Federico García Lorca. Wikimedia Commons
CARL ROLLYSON

CARL ROLLYSON

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