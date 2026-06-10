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Platner Officially Declared Democrats’ Nominee for Senate in Maine, Teeing Up Marquee Contest With Collins

Despite dropping out of the race months ago, the state’s Democratic governor received nearly 20 percent of the primary vote Tuesday — a worrying sign for Platner and his coalition.

Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner.
Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner. AP/Caleb Jones
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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Platner Officially Declared Democrats’ Nominee for Senate in Maine, Teeing Up Marquee Contest With Collins | The New York Sun