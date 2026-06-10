Platner Officially Declared Democrats’ Nominee for Senate in Maine, Teeing Up Marquee Contest With Collins

‘Ask E. Jean’ Is a Hagiographic Look at the Gonzo Writer Who Has Twice Bested Trump in Court
By A.R. HOFFMAN|
Despite dropping out of the race months ago, the state’s Democratic governor received nearly 20 percent of the primary vote Tuesday — a worrying sign for Platner and his coalition.
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By A.R. HOFFMAN|
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