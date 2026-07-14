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The New York Sun
Foreign

Powers, Competing for Influence in the Iran War’s Aftermath, Seize on a Global Trade Project

Ankara and Sunni allies versus New Delhi, Jerusalem, and European partners are in a tug of war over routing an India-Mideast-Europe trade pact.

G20 members meet at the opening session of the Leaders' Summit at Delhi on September 9, 2023.
G20 members meet at the opening session of the Leaders' Summit at Delhi on September 9, 2023. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
BENNY AVNI

BENNY AVNI

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