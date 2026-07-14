Powers, Competing for Influence in the Iran War’s Aftermath, Seize on a Global Trade Project

Stock Trading Restriction Bill Passed by House Despite Democrats’ Objections Over Exemption for Trump, Other Administration Officials
By MATTHEW RICE|
Ankara and Sunni allies versus New Delhi, Jerusalem, and European partners are in a tug of war over routing an India-Mideast-Europe trade pact.
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