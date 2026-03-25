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The New York Sun
Economy

Reagan-Era Economist Warns Treasury That Figures Show America Is Insolvent 

The government’s fiscal year 2025 financial statement shows $47.78 trillion in liabilities against just $6 trillion in assets.

The Capitol at Washington, December 14, 2022.
The Capitol at Washington, December 14, 2022. AP/J. Scott Applewhite, file
NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

NOVI ZHUKOVSKY

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