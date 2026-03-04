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‘Revenue-Sharing’ Socialism Would Ruin College Sports

Many in Congress back a scheme to share revenues made by college athletic programs.

The National Championship of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 7, 2025 at San Antonio, Texas.
The National Championship of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on April 7, 2025 at San Antonio, Texas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images
STEPHEN MOORE

STEPHEN MOORE

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