‘Saturday Night Live’ Creator Lorne Michaels Donates His Archive to University of Texas

Although far from the show’s New York City roots, the Ransom Center is one of the top literary and humanities archives and research institutions in the country.

The producer and creator of "Saturday Night Live," Lorne Michaels, on June 13, 2024, at New York. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, file
AUSTIN, Texas — The creator of the long-running sketch comedy television show “Saturday Night Live”, Lorne Michaels, has donated his career archive to the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas, the center announced Wednesday.

The collection includes behind-the-scenes rehearsal notes, scripts and photographs of iconic characters and sketches from a show that launched the careers of comedians Gilda Radner, John Belushi, Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and others. It also includes some of 80-year-old Mr. Michaels’s personal correspondence.

SNL, the most Emmy Award-nominated show in television history, is in its 50th season. It is set to broadcast “SNL50: The Anniversary Special” live on February 16.

Although way off Broadway and far from the show’s New York City roots, the Ransom Center is one of the top literary and humanities archives and research institutions in the country.

Its literary archive includes the collections of Nobel Prize winner J.M. Coetzee, Pulitzer Prize winners David Mamet and Norman Mailer, actor Robert DeNiro, the television drama “Mad Men,” and the “Gone With the Wind” collection of Hollywood producer David O. Selznick.

The Michaels collection documents his career in television from his earliest writing for “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” and “The Beautiful Phyllis Diller Show,” but the bulk of it is related to SNL.

The Ransom Center plans an exhibit, “Live from New York! The Making of Lorne Michaels” to open in September with sketch drafts, correspondence, video, photos and artifacts that detail show production and highlight SNL’s role as a comedic window into, and influence on, culture and politics.

“Lorne Michaels has kept us up late and laughing for 50 years,” the Ransom Center’s director, Stephen Enniss, said, “and I’m confident for years to come his archive will be studied by students and researchers looking for insight into the social, political, and cultural history of our time. We are deeply grateful to him for entrusting this rich legacy to us.”

Associated Press

