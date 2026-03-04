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The New York Sun
Justice

‘Sold Out’ Hit Musical About Luigi Mangione, ‘Luigi: The Musical,’ Will Hit the New York Stage Just in Time for Accused CEO-Killer’s Trial

The musical – which depicts Mangione, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Sam Bankman Freed together at Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn – is described as a ‘satirical prison comedy.’

The cast of 'Luigi: The Movie' when it was being performed in Edinburgh.
The cast of 'Luigi: The Movie' when it was being performed in Edinburgh. Broadway World
MARIE POHL

MARIE POHL

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