Shapiro Family Evacuated From Pennsylvania Governor’s Mansion After Arsonist Sets Building Ablaze on First Night of Passover

Fire causes a ‘significant amount of damage’ to a portion of the residence, state police say, but no injuries are reported.

Governor Shapiro on November 8, 2022 at Oaks, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Getty Images
SUN STAFF and ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, is praising law enforcement in the state Sunday after he and his family were evacuated from the governor’s mansion in the early hours of Sunday morning following an arson attack at Harrisburg.

The fire broke out overnight on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which Mr. Shapiro and his family had celebrated at the governor’s official residence Saturday. State Police said in a statement that, while the investigation was ongoing, they were “prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.”

No one was injured, and police offered no further details about the cause of the fire.

In a statement, Shapiro, viewed as a potential White House contender for the Democratic Party in 2028, said he and his family woke up at about 2 a.m. to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after the fire broke out.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” Mr. Shapiro said. “Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family — and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

“Pennsylvania State Police is on the scene leading this investigation and will keep the public updated,” he said.

The fire caused a “significant amount of damage” to a portion of the residence, state police said. Mr. Shapiro and his family had been in a different part of the residence, police said.

State Police said they were leading a multiagency investigation into the fire.

