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The New York Sun
Justice

Impasse Over Prosecutor Appointments Deepens With Firing of Second Judge-Chosen U.S. Attorney

The Trump administration fired James W. Hundley late Friday, hours after he was appointed U.S. attorney in Virginia by a panel of judges.

The deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, takes a question during a news conference at Washington, D.C., on January 30, 2026.
The deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche, takes a question during a news conference at Washington, D.C., on January 30, 2026. J. Scott Applewhite/AP
DAVID JONES

DAVID JONES

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