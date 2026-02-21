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The New York Sun
Economy

‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Raises Global Tariffs to 15 Percent Following Supreme Court Ruling

The president calls the Supreme Court decision voiding his tariffs ‘ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American.’

A trader on the New York Stock Exchange monitors a television as President Trump responds to the Supreme Court ruling on his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs on February 20, 2026.
A trader on the New York Stock Exchange monitors a television as President Trump responds to the Supreme Court ruling on his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs on February 20, 2026. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL

JOSEPH CURL

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