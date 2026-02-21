‘Effective Immediately’: Trump Raises Global Tariffs to 15 Percent Following Supreme Court Ruling

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 02:19 PM ET Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 09:10 AM ET

The president calls the Supreme Court decision voiding his tariffs ‘ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American.’

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