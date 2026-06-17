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The New York Sun
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Snapchat Maker Impressively, Expensively Joins AR Glasses Race

Specs, which will go on sale for $2,195 in the fall, amount to a gamble that premium smart glasses are the future of mobile computing.

Snap Specs Cover Image.
Snap Specs Cover Image. Courtesy of Snap
ROSS ANDERSON

ROSS ANDERSON

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