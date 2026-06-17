Democrats Withhold Judgment on Clayton’s Nomination To Be Spy Chief, Choosing To Wait for Answers at Confirmation Hearing

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Democrats have the power to delay the confirmation — which would guarantee Trump loyalist Bill Pulte will take over.
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