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The New York Sun
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Democrats Withhold Judgment on Clayton’s Nomination To Be Spy Chief, Choosing To Wait for Answers at Confirmation Hearing

Democrats have the power to delay the confirmation — which would guarantee Trump loyalist Bill Pulte will take over.

Jay Clayton, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, listens during a news conference in New York, March 9, 2026.
Jay Clayton, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, listens during a news conference in New York, March 9, 2026. AP/Seth Wenig
MATTHEW RICE

MATTHEW RICE

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