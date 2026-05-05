Search
The New York Sun
National

South Texas Residents Sue SpaceX Over Rocket Launches, Saying Sonic Booms Damaged Their Homes

The plaintiffs argue SpaceX ‘significantly underestimated the impact of Flight Tests on residences in the surrounding areas.’

A visitor photographs a large bust of Elon Musk near SpaceX's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, March 5, 2025.
A visitor photographs a large bust of Elon Musk near SpaceX's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, March 5, 2025. AP/Eric Gay
BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

BRADLEY CORTRIGHT

FacebookX (Twitter)EmailWhatsApp