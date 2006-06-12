Oilers Must Remain Poised To Make the Most of Home Ice

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

For the first three rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers played like anything but an eighth seed. Much of their success was rooted in the rock-solid goal tending of Dwayne Roloson, whose arrival at the trade deadline represented a huge upgrade at the team’s weakest position. With Rolosom betwen the pipes, the Oilers surged into and through the Western Conference playoffs. But when Roloson went down with a knee injury late in Game 1 of the Cup Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, the Oilers’ hopes appeared dashed.

First they gave up a late, fluky goal to lose that game, then followed it up with an atrocious performance in Game 2. Backup goaltender Jussi Markkanen made an admirable effort to keep his team in Game 2, giving up only one goal through the first 30 minutes despite numerous defensive breakdowns. But the Oilers eventually paid the price for their sloppiness, and Carolina surged to a decisive 5-0 victory.

The series went back to Edmonton for Game 3, and it was a must-win situation for the Oilers, who delivered a performance reminiscent of their efforts in the first three rounds. Unlike in Game 2 (and for that matter, the third period of Game 1), Edmonton’s defensive zone coverage was excellent, and holding the high-flying Hurricanes to just 25 shots on goal. And when the puck caromed off a net-crashing Ryan Smyth and past Carolina goaltender Cam Ward with just over two minutes to go, it turned out to be the game-winner in the Oilers’ 2-1 victory.

A big reason for the Oilers’ struggles in Game 2 was their appalling lack of discipline – in regard to the rulebook as well as the defensive zone. Three of Carolina’s five Game 2 goals were scored with the man advantage, making it abundantly clear that Edmonton needed to stay out of the penalty box if it was to get back into the series. In Game 2, the Oilers registered 33 penalty minutes (to the Hurricanes’ 14), but in Game 3, the tide reversed. Edmonton spent only 10 minutes in the penalty box (to Carolina’s 14), and didn’t commit a single infraction in the third period.

Another important Carolina advantage that dissipated in Game 3 was Rod Brind’Amour’s success in the face-off circle. Brind’Amour won 38 of 54 draws through the first two games (including an incredible 28 of 34 in Game 1), for a spectacular 70% success rate. But in Game 3, that tide turned as well, and Brind’Amour won just 10 of 27 face-offs (37%).

The Oilers complained about Brind’Amour’s face-off technique after Game 1, but their improved results are more likely the result of Craig MacTavish’s coaching than any changes the officials made. For Game 3, MacTavish did his best to match up the experienced Michael Peca against Brind’Amour whenever possible. It worked, and it will have to continue. Given how critical puck possession is proving to be in this series, the Oilers must continue to perform well in the face-off circle – as they did leading up to the series – if they’re to have any prayer of capturing Lord Stanley’s chalice.

The biggest story for the Oilers in Game 3, however, was the play of Markkanen, who suddenly looked worthy of his new starting role. His positioning was solid throughout the contest, and he looked extremely comfortable between the pipes. He made a stellar stop on a Justin Williams breakaway in the first period, then made another huge save on Matt Cullen early in the third while planted on his derriere.

Markkanen posted extraordinary stats while playing for Russian Super League team Tolyatti Lada during the lockout, allowing just 63 goals in 54 games, but the 105 goals he gave up in 37 regular season games for the Oilers were certainly a cause for serious concern. Markkanen looked much improved in his Finals appearances, but the improvement in the Oilers’ defense has played a huge role in Markkanen’s emergence.

Goaltending statistics do not accurately reflect the number of odd-man rushes against, nor do they provide a measure for the quality of scoring opportunities given the opposition. All that to say that Markkanen’s performance during the regular season may have been wholly inadequate, but the defense in front of him couldn’t have been at its sharpest, either.

But in Game 3, Edmonton’s blue line corps – led by Chris Pronger – was absolutely stellar in front of Markkanen, keeping the crease clear and providing him with clear sight lines throughout the game. The number of odd-man rushes was kept to a minimum; Williams’s breakaway was the exception, rather than the norm. And so the Oilers – an eighth seed in name only through the first three rounds – once again looked like a team deserving of this opportunity to play for sports’ most famous trophy.

After the debacle that was Game 2, it would have been fair to question whether the Hurricanes had broken the Oilers’ will to win. A 5-0 loss at this late stage could have been devastating – especially in the wake of Roloson’s injury – but Oilers once again displayed the pluck that got them this far. In Game 3, they outhit the ‘Canes 29-13, and if they maintain that tenacious effort level, this will turn out to be a long and hard-fought series befitting the high stakes for which it’s being played.