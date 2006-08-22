Sports Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TENNIS

Ivanovic Beats Hingis In Delayed Rogers Cup Final

Ana Ivanovic overpowered Martina Hingis for a 6-2, 6-3 victory in the rain delayed final of the $1.34 million Rogers Cup yesterday.

Ivanovic posted her second career tournament victory and her first in a Tier 1 event, one level below the Grand Slams

This was Ana Ivanovic’s first appear ance in a final since January 2005 when she won the Canberra Classic.

The 18-year-old Serb’s power shots proved to be too much for the 25-year old Hingis, as Ivanovic rocketed fore hands down the lines that left the Swiss veteran helpless.

Ivanovic won $196,900, while Hingis earned $99,850.

Navratilova Wins 176th Doubles Title

Martina Navratilova won her 176th WTA doubles title yesterday when she and Nadia Petrova downed Cara Black and Anna-Lena Groenefeld 6–1, 6–2 at the $1.34 million Rogers Cup.

Navratilova, who turns 50 on Octo ber 18, is to retire for a second time af ter the Aug. 28–Sept. 10 U.S. Open in New York.

“It’s just nice to leave on a winning note,” Navratilova said.

FOOTBALL

Eagles May Bring in Davis To Bolster Running Game

Stephen Davis might not be unem ployed much longer.

The Philadelphia Eagles brought the four-time 1,000-yard rusher in for a physical and interview yesterday to see if the 32-year-old Davis and his creaky knees can bolster an undersized running game hit with injury and inconsistency.

“He’s been very productive in this league,” coach Andy Reid said. “We just want to investigate it.”

Smith Sits Out Panthers’ Final Camp Practice

Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith sat out the final practice of training camp yesterday due to his strained left hamstring.

Smith rode a stationary bike and did agility drills on the side of the field as the team practiced. He was injured on July 29, the first day of camp.

“It’s day-to-day. It’s the same it’s been,” coach John Fox said. “We’ll evaluate it one day at a time.”

Arrington leaves afternoon practice swollen knee

Linebacker LaVar Arrington had to leave the New York Giants practice yesterday because of swelling in one of his knees. Coach Tom Coughlin did not say which knee was bothering the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker, who signed with the Giants in the spring, but Arrington missed the opening game of the preseason because of problems with his right knee.

HOCKEY

Kings Will Retire Robitaille’s Jersey

The Los Angeles Kings will retire Luc Robitaille’s no. 20 jersey in a ceremony in January at the Staples Center.

Robitaille will join Rogie Vachon, Marcel Dionne, DaveTaylor, and Wayne Gretzky as Kings players to have their jersey retired. Robitaille also will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame as part of the evening’s festivities before the Kings’ game against the Phoenix Coyotes on January 20.

BASKETBALL

Spain Beats Germany; Argentina, Angola In Sweet 16

With all the attention focused on the star NBA big men, Spain’s backcourt stole the spotlight.

Gasol (right) scored 16 points, but defense and hot 3-point shooting keyed Spain’s win over Germany yesterday.

Juan Carlos Navarro and Jose Calderon combined for 39 points to lead Spain and Pau Gasol to a 92–71 victory over Germany and Dirk Nowitzki yesterday in the opening round of the FIBA world championships.

Argentina and Angola also improved to 3–0 yesterday with wins, assuring themselves of a place in the second round along with Spain.

— Associated Press