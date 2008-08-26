This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Between a looming economic recession and the arrival of the oversize, fashion-packed September glossies, the compulsion to shop — and the indicators to refrain — could not be more at odds. For those inclined to proceed with caution, the Intermix Biannual Warehouse Sale offers the best of the boutique chain’s high-end garments, accessories, and shoes, but for a fraction of the retail price. Shoppers will find discounts of up to 70% off pieces by designers and labels including Chloé, Stella McCartney, Jay Godfrey, Privee, Theory, and Matthew Williamson. Credit cards are accepted. Today through Thursday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Metropolitan Pavilion, 110 W. 19th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues.

With the Democratic Convention under way and Republicans gearing up for the St. Paul, Minn., convention next week, supporters looking for a fashionable alternative to clunky buttons and pins can get a pair of the new lightweight canvas slip-ons ($45) by Toms Shoes. The “Republican Vote” and “Democratic Vote” styles bear their respective party symbols, an elephant or a donkey, and are available in ivory in both men’s and women’s sizes. Moreover, one can engage in charitable giving while pledging political allegiance: For each purchase, the company donates a much needed pair of shoes to an underprivileged child. Since 2006, Toms has donated more than 60,000 shoes to children in South Africa and South America. For complete information and to purchase, go to tomsshoes.com.