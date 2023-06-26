Supreme Court Revives Louisiana Redistricting Case That Could Help Democrats Gain in Congress in 2024

The Pelican State’s current congressional map features white majorities in five of six districts, all currently held by Republicans, though Black people are one-third of the state’s population. Another mostly Black district could deliver another congressional seat to Democrats.

WASHINGTON — In a case that could help Democrats gain an extra seat in a narrowly-divided Congress in 2024, the Supreme Court on Monday lifted its hold on a Louisiana political remapping dispute.

The decision increases the likelihood that the Republican-dominated state will have to redraw boundary lines to create a second mostly Black congressional district.

For more than a year, there has been a legal battle over the GOP-drawn political boundaries, with a federal judge, Governor Bel Edwards, and opponents saying that the map is unfair and discriminates against Black voters.

The map, which was used in Louisiana’s November congressional election, has white majorities in five of six districts, all currently held by Republicans.

This is despite Black people accounting for one-third of the state’s population. Another mostly Black district could deliver another congressional seat to Democrats.

“I’m super excited,” the head of the Louisiana-based Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, one of the groups challenging the maps, Ashley Shelton, said. “What this does is it puts us back on track to realize a second majority-minority district.”

In a written statement, the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus said, while work still needs to be done, it is “very confident” the state will have two majority-Black districts by the 2024 congressional election.

“As I have consistently stated, this is about simple math, basic fairness, and the rule of law,” Mr. Edwards, a Democrat, said Monday. “I am confident we will have a fair map in the near future.”

Every 10 years, state lawmakers — armed with new Census Bureau information — redraw political boundaries for seats in the U.S. House, state Senate, state House, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Public Service Commission.

The process ultimately affects which political parties, viewpoints and people control the government bodies that write laws, set utility rates and create public school policies.

The Louisiana case had been on hold pending the decision in a redistricting case involving Alabama. Monday’s order follows the court’s rejection earlier in June of a congressional redistricting map in Alabama.

In both states, Black voters are a majority in just one congressional district. Lower courts had ruled that the maps raised concerns that Black voting power had been diluted, in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act.

The justices had allowed the state’s challenged map to be used in last year’s elections while they considered the Alabama case.

In Louisiana, a federal district court judge, Shelly Dick, struck down the map in June 2022 for violating the Voting Rights Act, saying “evidence of Louisiana’s long and ongoing history of voting-related discrimination weighs heavily in favor of Plaintiffs.”

Judge Dick ordered lawmakers to hold a special session to redesign the map and include a second majority-Black district. However, lawmakers failed to meet their deadline and, as a result, Judge Dick said she would enact a map of her choosing.

The Louisiana case had been appealed to the 5th Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals at New Orleans when the high court put the issue on hold.

The justices said the appeal could go forward before next year’s congressional elections.

Representative Troy Carter, Louisiana’s only Democratic and Black congressman, applauded the Supreme Court for lifting its hold.

“This decision shows that in a healthy democracy fair and equitable representation matters, whether to the people of Louisiana or anywhere else in the world,” Mr. Carter tweeted.