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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘The Bride!’ Is a Feminist Fantasia Update on Frankenstein That Descends Into a Monstrous Mess

‘The Bride’ aspires to be a novel genre mashup but it’s yet another case of ambition exceeding talent.

Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in 'The Bride.'
Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in 'The Bride.' Warner Bros
CARLOS SOUSA

CARLOS SOUSA

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