The Cuban Connection: A Cultural Shift Hits the College Football Playoffs

For generations, the narrative of Cuban excellence in sports was written in the boxing ring and on the baseball diamond. Teofilo Stevenson, a towering heavyweight, defined Olympic pugilism and many of his countrymen became world champions. Luis Tiant, and his flamboyant wind-up; and Minnie Minoso, the “Cuban Comet” broke barriers in the Major Leagues.

But the 2026 College Football Playoffs are creating a new source of Cuban American pride on the gridiron. Thursday night, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal leads the Hurricanes (12-2) into a semifinal showdown against Ole Miss (13-1) at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. On Friday, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the unbeaten Hoosiers (14-0) face the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. The winners meet for college football’s national championship on January 19 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Messrs. Mendoza, 22, and Mr. Cristobal, 55, are both proud Cuban Americans and products of Christopher Columbus High School in Miami. Their convergence at the pinnacle of college football is more than a coincidence, it signals a cultural shift beyond baseball and boxing.

“It’s not typical for Cuban Americans to be prominent in football,” Hugo L. Garcia, a Miami based Cuban American lawyer, told The New York Sun. “This just shows Cuban Americans are coming up in different industries. Not just football, but you’ve seen Cuban Americans spread into different aspects of government with people like Marco Rubio, now sports, and other areas of normal day life.”

Mr. Mendoza credits his Cuban American heritage for shaping his discipline and mindset. All four of Mr. Mendoza’s grandparents were born and raised in Cuba before immigrating to the United States. They attended Miami High School, then went to LSU where they were exposed to big-time football and other sports.

Mr. Mendoza’s mother played tennis at Cornell and his father rowed crew at Brown University. Fernando and his brother Alberto, who is also on the Hoosiers roster, began playing football in elementary school and eventually starred at Miami’s Christopher Columbus High School, where Fernando thrived at being intensely prepared and academically driven. He helped win a state championship in 2019.

Lightly recruited out of high school, Mr. Mendoza signed with UC Berkeley. He played at Cal for two seasons going 9-10 as a starter before entering the portal and transferring to Indiana for what has been a historic regular season, culminating in being the first Cuban American to win the Heisman Trophy.

In accepting the ultimate award in college football, Mr. Mendoza credited his Cuban American heritage for shaping his discipline and mindset. He also acknowledged his mother who suffers from multiple sclerosis.

“Our entire family comes from a Cuban background,” Mr. Mendoza said. “That’s something we always take deeply to heart. That’s something that’s always in the back of our mind, not playing for ourselves, but for more, whether it’s our family, our nationality or God.”

A devout Catholic, Mr. Mendoza took a missionary trip to Cuba with his brother and grandfather. “It was a really transformative experience,” Mr. Mendoza said. “It really shows my brother and me how grateful we are for the opportunity that our grandparents took.”

Mr. Cristobal, meanwhile, is in his fourth season as the Hurricanes coach, and looking to take his alma mater to their first national championship since 2001. An offensive tackle at Miami, he was part of two national title teams in 1989 and 1991.

Mr. Cristobal, who previously served as the head football coach at Florida International University from 2007 to 2012 and the University of Oregon from 2017 to 2021, credits his relentless and no-nonsense approach as a coach to his parents. His father worked as a laborer and his mother was a teacher/clerk in Miami after fleeing Cuba.

“My parents, may they rest in peace, they didn’t even know what a scholarship was,” Mr. Cristobal said. “They were Cuban Americans that came over and found a way and tried to make a living.”

Dave Arencibia, a Cuban American football fan living in Tampa, said Messrs. Mendoza and Cristobal reaching the CFP semifinals is a significant accomplishment. “It’s about time Cubans are starting to be important in football and not just baseball,” he told the Sun. “Not only is their performance a source of pride, so is their character. Mendoza is the full package. How can you not be proud of this guy.”

Mr. Mendoza, who could be the first overall pick of the upcoming NFL Draft, doesn’t downplay the impact he might have on young Cuban Americans considering playing American football. “My idea was to be able to broaden horizons and show different Cuban communities that is not just about boxing and baseball — sports we excel at and that I love — but we can also play American football and any other discipline we want to pursue.”