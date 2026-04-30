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The New York Sun
Arts+

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ is Moderately Sharp and Stylish, but Dresses Down Compared With the Original Model

The flashy sequel to the original 2006 film reflects the wider changes affecting corporate America, trying on different ideas like prospective outfits.

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'
Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.' Photo by Macall Polay. Courtesy of 20th Century Studios
CARLOS SOUSA

CARLOS SOUSA

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