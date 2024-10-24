Trump, Gaining With Minority Voters, Reaps the Economic Achievements He Sowed as President

Under President Obama and President Biden, minorities made almost no progress and in several ways fell behind. Under Trump, the financial and economic improvement was remarkable.

In the one debate between President Trump and Vice President Harris, the vice president attacked Trump for having a racist record, citing his statements in response to the protests at Charlottesville back in 2017.

My intention here is not to defend Trump on some of the things he says about race — which can be interpreted by some as offensive.

I’m here to look at whether Trump or Harris-Biden have a better actual record — not better rhetoric — in advancing the economic opportunities and advancement of Blacks and other minorities.

In my just-published book, “The Trump Economic Miracle,” coauthored with Arthur Laffer, we point out the many achievements in Trump’s first term, such as right-to-try legislation for chronically sick Americans who want to try new potentially life-saving treatments, achieving energy independence, the economic boom, and advancing peace around the world.

Arguably, though, his most impressive accomplishment was lifting the living standards of minority Americans.

Under President Obama and President Biden, minorities made almost no progress and in several ways fell behind. Under Trump, the financial and economic improvement was remarkable. Blacks saw almost twice the gains under Trump, while Asians and Hispanics saw five times the income gains. Blacks and Hispanics saw a $5,000 average gain in income under Trump.

The main reason for the far superior increase in the standard of living for minorities is that cumulative inflation was so much lower under Trump — 8 percent— than under Mr. Biden — 20 percent. Minorities get crushed by higher gas, grocery, and housing prices.

Trump’s record with minorities on income was also superior to that of Mr. Obama on an annualized basis. Remember, Mr. Obama was president for eight years versus four years — so far — for Trump.

There is more. Under Trump, Blacks and Hispanics saw record reductions in poverty.

Trump’s policies were also better for Blacks and Hispanics than under America’s first Black president — Mr. Obama.

The unemployment rate for Blacks and Hispanics also hit record lows under Trump — although the rate has fallen this year under Mr. Biden. Homeownership for Blacks and Hispanics also hit an all-time high under Trump, and the rate today still remains below the Trump high-water mark.

It turns out that Trump tax cuts, energy policies, and deregulation initiatives benefit not just the rich but people of all incomes and all ethnicities. For example, the average family saw roughly $10,000 of savings from Trump deregulation but saw a more than $40,000 cost — on a lifetime basis — under Mr. Biden’s reregulation policies.

One last point that Trump should emphasize: The most important civil rights issue of our time to improve the lifetime economic opportunities for Black and Hispanic children — especially those in inner cities — is school choice so that parents can send their children to better schools. Trump is strongly in favor of this. Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris are strongly opposed — mostly because they care about teacher unions over minority children.

So if racism is about holding back economic progress of minorities, then the press has the narrative all wrong. Polls are showing that Trump is picking up ground with Black and Hispanic voters. Around 80 percent of Blacks are still saying they will vote for Ms. Harris, though.

If they vote their wallets and who’s best for their children’s financial future, they still may change their minds.

